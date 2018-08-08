Final suspect arrested over death of rapper XXXTentacion

The fourth suspect in the shooting death of emerging South Florida rap star XXXTentacion has turned himself in to authorities.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday night that 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s Fort Lauderdale office.

Newsome and three other men are accused of killing XXXTentacion in June.

Update in rappers murder. pic.twitter.com/B0ONv2lYd6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 8, 2018

The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper’s sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times.

The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing 50,000 US dollars.

Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

- Press Association