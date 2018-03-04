Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners

Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet won the best lead acting awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Best feature
Get Out

Best director
Jordan Peele – Get Out

Best screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Best first feature
Ingrid Goes West

Best first screenplay
Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Best female lead
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best male lead
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Best supporting female
Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best supporting male
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

John Cassavetes Award for best feature made for under 500,000 dollars (£362,000)
Life And Nothing More

Robert Altman award
Mudbound

Best cinematography
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name

Best editing
Tatiana S Riegel – I, Tonya

Best international film
A Fantastic Woman

Best documentary
Faces Places
