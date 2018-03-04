Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners

Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet won the best lead acting awards.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Best feature

Get Out

Best director

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Best screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Best first feature

Ingrid Goes West

Best first screenplay

Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Best female lead

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best male lead

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Best supporting female

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best supporting male

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

John Cassavetes Award for best feature made for under 500,000 dollars (£362,000)

Life And Nothing More

Robert Altman award

Mudbound

Best cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name

Best editing

Tatiana S Riegel – I, Tonya

Best international film

A Fantastic Woman

Best documentary

Faces Places