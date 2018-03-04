Film Independent Spirit Awards: Here is a list of the winners
Get Out took the top honours at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, while Frances McDormand and Timothee Chalamet won the best lead acting awards.
Here is a list of all the winners:
Best feature
Get Out
Best director
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Best screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Best first feature
Ingrid Goes West
Best first screenplay
Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick
Best female lead
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best male lead
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Best supporting female
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best supporting male
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
John Cassavetes Award for best feature made for under 500,000 dollars (£362,000)
Life And Nothing More
Robert Altman award
Mudbound
Best cinematography
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name
Best editing
Tatiana S Riegel – I, Tonya
Best international film
A Fantastic Woman
Best documentary
Faces Places
