Film about break-up was ‘therapeutic’, says Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison has said filming a programme centred on her break-up from fiance John Noble was “therapeutic” and helped her get over the heartache.

The star of reality shows I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Geordie Shore was due to film a series alongside her ex-partner.

After the couple separated, Pattison decided to continue filming, with the show changed to follow her struggles after the relationship failed.

The former Extra Camp presenter stars in Vicky Pattison: The Break Up, but had originally signed up to appear with her fiance in a TLC special called Vicky And John Said Yes.

Pattison has said the dramatically altered show helped heal the heartache from her painful split.

She said: “The filming process has actually been therapeutic for me. I hope that anyone who has been hurt in a relationship will be able to relate to me when watching the show.

“I want people to see the real me and my real emotions, so they can understand the truth behind the headlines.

“Yes, I had my heart broken but there are more emotions to it and people for the first time will get to see that.”

Noble and Pattison ended their relationship in November. The split prompted emotional posts on Pattison’s Instagram account, with one reading: “Pain will shape a woman into a warrior.”

Vicky Pattison: The Break Up is set to air on TLC UK on January 30.

- Press Association