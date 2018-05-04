Fi Browning email suggests EastEnders return

EastEnders character Fi Browning could in line for a shock return to the soap after making a comeback via email in last night’s episode.

The businesswoman made an intervention in the feud between Phil Mitchell and her former partner Max Branning.

Phil is trying to frame used car salesman Max for a crime he did not commit by planting a car at his lot.

Former EastEnders actress Lisa Faulkner with partner John Torode (Ian West/PA)

Max recently returned to the soap and was revealed to be the new owner of Weylands and Co. However, Phil has suggested he had information from a mystery source that suggested Jay Brown was in fact the owner.

At the end of last night’s episode Phil, received an email from Fi with the subject “Car Lot”, which confirmed her as the source.

The email reads: “Sorry but Weylands signed the lot over to Jay Brown.

You will have to direct all your enquires to him as owner. Fi.”

When he finishes reading the email, Phil laughs and nods his head.

Lisa Faulkner, who played Fi until her exit from the soap at the end of last year, has previously said she would like to appear in the show again.

In an interview with the Daily Express, Faulkner said “I would love her to [return].

“You know what, it was great playing her character. I had such a fantastic time and they left the door open. But gosh, who knows!”

Fi Browning was last seen in EastEnders at the end of last year. After finding out her father James raped Kathy Beale in 1988, she walked out on him in hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

Phil Mitchell, played by Steve McFadden, was contacted by Fi Browning in last night’s episode (Yui Mok/PA)

Faulkner is the second actress to have portrayed the character in the soap’s history. Natasha Knight originally played Fi in 1987 and 1992.

- Press Association