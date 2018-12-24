Festive treat for viewers as TV favourites return with Christmas specials

Television favourites that have provided drama and delight throughout the year will treat audiences to competing Christmas specials.

Soaps will go back-to-back with their tense festive finales, with high drama expected on Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Beyond the ITV and the BBC seasonal showpieces, Channel 4 will also be offering Christmas specials of its most popular programmes, including The Great British Bake off.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will start at 5.30pm, with regular hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman overseeing the return of star Ann Widdecombe and Anton du Beke among other famous faces.

Christmas Day soaps begin with Emmerdale at 7.15pm, and producers behind the show have promised a heartwarming festive special centred around the Dingles.

Bake Off begins on Channel 4 at 8pm, featuring the regular presenters and contestants from previous series.

Drama will heighten with Coronation Street at 8.15pm, with hints that Tim Metcalfe will confess to wife Sally what happened with Gina Seddon.

The Christmas Day tension continues on BBC One as EastEnders begins at 9.15pm, with the truth about Alfie Moon and Hannah Slater’s relationship revealed, and violence looming over Albert Square. Torvill and Dean begins at the same time on ITV.

Meanwhile on Channel 4, reality show First Dates at Christmas will also begin at 9.15pm, with one participant looking to break his curse of being single for 46 years.

At 10.15pm there is comedy with the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special on BBC One.

On Channel 4 at the same time, Alan Carr’s Christmas Cracker will also provide festive cheer with guests including Channing Tatum and Danny Dyer, who will deliver the alternative Christmas message earlier in the day.

- Press Association