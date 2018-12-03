Ferne McCann’s TV show breached broadcasting rules

Ferne McCann’s reality TV show breached programme rules by giving “undue prominence to a baby formula milk”, the broadcasting watchdog has said.

The episode of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, featuring the former The Only Way Is Essex star, aired in May.

The ITVBe programme featured “unduly prominent” visual and verbal references to the brand Aptamil.

ITV confirmed there was no product placement arrangement in place with the brand.

The show featured new mother McCann as she adapted to motherhood.

In the first part of the programme, she was in a hotel room getting ready for a public appearance, when the camera zoomed in on a number of Aptamil products on a table.

At other points in the 60-minute show, the branding was featured in close-ups and was clearly visible. Watchdog Ofcom ruled the reality TV show breached programme rules (Yui Mok/PA)

ITV said none of the shots were unduly prominent.

The broadcasting code prohibits the product placement of items including formula milk, tobacco, alcohol and gambling products.

“Consistent with this, we would anticipate that broadcasters take particular care over commercial references for such products and the level of prominence given to them,” Ofcom said.

A spokeswoman for the regulator said: “Our investigation found this programme broke our rules by giving undue prominence to a baby formula milk.”

Arthur Collins, McCann’s former boyfriend and the father of her baby daughter Sunday, was given a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

- Press Association