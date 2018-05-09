Felicity Jones and Patrick Stewart join Dragon Rider film

Felicity Jones and Sir Patrick Stewart have been cast in an animated film adaptation of the book Dragon Rider.

The voices of Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Meera Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Nonso Anozie will also feature in the family adventure – which is based on Cornelia Funke’s bestselling 1997 novel.

Dragon Rider trails an unlikely trio of heroes – young silver dragon Firedrake (Brodie-Sangster), Sorrel (Jones) the mountain brownie and a boy called Ben (Highmore) – as they embark on an epic adventure and battle against a vicious, dragon-killing machine called Nettlebrand (Stewart) to ﬁnd the “Rim of Heaven”.

Sir Patrick Stewart (PA)

The movie will be produced by Constantin Films, while Timeless Films is handling worldwide sales.

Timeless chairman and CEO Ralph Kamp said: “Felicity, Thomas, Patrick, Freddie, Meera, Sanjeev and Nonso, are extraordinary actors whose unique voices will bring to life our wonderful animated characters.

“Director Tomer Eshed is creating an amazing visual world full of dragons and magical creatures and we’re delighted to be re-uniting with Constantin Film, a production and distribution powerhouse to deliver another hit animated, family film to buyers.”

The film is due to be unveiled in 2019.

