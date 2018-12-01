Faye Tozer tops Strictly leaderboard for second week running with perfect score

Faye Tozer has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for the second week running after earning a perfect score of 40 for her madcap Charleston.

Last week the Steps star scored 39, placing her in joint-first with documentary maker Stacey Dooley for their main dances. But during this weekend’s musical-themed show Tozer was handed a 10 from all four judges for a high-intensity routine.

The score placed the 43-year-old in pole position to lift the glitterball trophy in two weeks’ time.

Dancing to Lonely Goatherd from the Sound Of Music, she pranced across the floor dressed as a puppet from the well-loved film and stage show.

The judges’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with Bruno Tonioli saying: “That really was a crowd-pleasing, show-stopping delight. Take it to Broadway. It really was a theatrical masterpiece. Beautiful!

Craig Revel Horwood simply said: “I thought the goats were good, darling. You weren’t bad either. Well done.”

Dame Darcey Bussell added: “I thought it was extraordinary. There was a move to every beat of the music. Every moment you reflected the character of the puppet. It was stunning, to perfection.”

Strictly’s eleventh week also saw Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts return to form after ending up in the dance-off against Graeme Swann last weekend. Two weeks ago she scored a perfect 40 in Blackpool, but last week was left dancing again for her place in the show. Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice danced a frenetic Charleston on the eleventh week (BBC/PA)

This week she quickstepped to Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl alongside her partner Pasha Kovalev, earning a score of 38. Dancing in front of a newspaper stand, Roberts was backed by dancers dressed as dapper porters and naval officers.

Tonioli told her: “This show was a smash hit on stage, a smash hit in the movies and a smash hit tonight on Strictly. You mastered it. That sequence at the end was breathtaking.”

Revel Horwood added: “It certainly was fast. It certainly was dangerous. I loved that actually. Fantastic, really.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tomorrow night.

- Press Association