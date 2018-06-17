Father’s Day: 5 celebrity dad-approved spots in Los Angeles

There’s no better time to spoil your dad than on Father’s Day, but there are only so many mugs, pairs of socks and ‘World’s best dad’ key rings you can give.

Sometimes, spending time together can be better than anything money can buy. So why not take some inspiration from these celebrity dads on where they enjoy spending time with their children? Or book him a trip to Los Angeles if you’re really feeling really generous.

1. Who: Chris Pratt and his son Jack

Where: A basketball game at the Staples Center

Actor Chris Pratt and his five-year-old son Jack were spotted at a Clippers game at the Staples Centre in December.

The Staples Center is a huge multi-purpose arena in Downtown LA. It hosts basketball games for local teams, Lakers and Clippers, boxing and music concerts.

If your dad is a sports fans then this could be a great way to spend Father’s Day together. Go and see his favourite team, or get tickets to a sporting event neither of you have been to before.

2. Who: Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly

Where: Barnes & Noble in Studio City

Channing Tatum was pictured taking his young daughter to the Barnes & Noble bookshop in Studio City, LA, last year.

Barnes & Noble have a huge number of outlets in the states, but the Studio City store is particularly great, inside what used to be an old-style cinema – it feels straight from the Fifties.

Who doesn’t love a good bookshop? Whether you stroll around one of your favourite stores together or give your dad the gift of words, book-related gifts are always the best.

3. Who: Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their twins Moroccan and Monroe

Where: Sweet Chick, Fairfax Ave

Sometimes home comforts are just what you want. Cannon and ex-wife Carey have reportedly taken their twins to Sweet Chick, a chicken and waffle restaurant famed for Southern-comfort food and family-friendly atmosphere. The menu includes pork belly nuggets and ‘Sweet Chick’ waffles with ricotta, fresh fruit and honey.

You can’t go far wrong by celebrating this Father’s Day by taking him out for an all-American slap-up meal.

4. Who: Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Where: Plan Check, in Sawtelle

After Beyonce’s Super Bowl performance in 2016, the family kept things low key by reportedly taking their daughter to Plan Check for a quick and tasty meal of burgers, fries and grilled cheese followed by cruller donuts.

It goes to show that even when your schedule is as jam packed as Beyonce and Jay-Z’s you can still fit in some family time, even if it’s just a speedy fast food hit.

On the menu is the ‘Blueprint burger’, smoked blue cheese, ‘pig candy’, fried onions, roasted garlic sauce and peppercress.

5. Who: David Beckham and family

Where: Museum of Ice Cream

We know the Beckhams love LA and, proving they don’t take themselves too seriously, they headed to interactive art exhibit the Museum of Ice Cream, last year. It’s a brightly-coloured maze of rooms containing, among other things, giant ice cream cones, a unicorn and a swimming pool filled with rainbow sprinkles.

It’s influencer-infamous, thanks to the pastel colours and flattering lighting. The exhibition moves around and it’s now in San Francisco.

If you can’t get there, take a leaf out of the Beckhams’ book and try going to a fun, interactive museum and spend an afternoon doing something totally different.

