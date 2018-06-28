Father Ted creator Graham Linehan is given the all-clear after recent cancer diagnosis

The man behind Father Ted, Black Books and The IT Crowd, Graham Linehan - has just tweeted he’s cancer free having been given the all-clear.

The news comes after Linehan revealed yesterday he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The writer shared his joy on Twitter with fans about the good news.

Well, holy shit. I just saw my oncologist. Everything’s clear. No chemo! Can’t believe it! NO CHEMO! Have been organising my life around the idea that the next three months were just *gone*! pic.twitter.com/lMRPHZOkIp — Graham “I didnt say that, though” Linehan (@Glinner) June 28, 2018

Linehan revealed how he had an operation to remove a testicle and that the next step would be chemotherapy, which he's described as "better than dying."

However, the operation was a success and his oncologist informed him that chemo wouldn't be necessary.

Linehan was soon flooded with messages of congratulations from fans.

BRILLIANT NEWS!!! So happy for you all!



Xxx — Louise Stewart (@LouiseStewart) June 28, 2018

Before the good news, he had canceled his forthcoming comedy tour of Australia, later explaining to fans why on Twitter.

After sharing the news Linehan felt bad for making people worry in the first place, adding:

“I’m annoyed now that I worried you all unnecessarily. I canceled my Australian events. Dohhhhh. Still though. CANCER FREE I BE!”