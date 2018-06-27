Father Ted creator Graham Linehan diagnosed with testicular cancer

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has revealed that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Mr Linehan broke the news on Twitter as he explained why he cancelled his forthcoming comedy tour of Australia.

“I got a bit of bad news recently. A little touch of the old cancer. Luckily, ball cancer is one of the best ones to have (sorry, ladies!) and they got rid of it all pretty quickly, along with a ball” he wrote.

“Bye, ball! I'll never forget the good times!”

He went on to say that the next time in this treatment is chemotherapy, which he’s not looking forward to, but it’s “better than dying”.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Father Ted was making a comeback after 22 years as a stage musical, called Pope Ted.

Amid the thread, he gave fans an update on how writing was going.

He wrote: “Pope Ted is coming along nicely. It's really making us laugh. I'm not sure whether I'll have to stop working on it or what, but the script (sorry, ''book'') is so close to being done that I can walk away from it for a while and we're still in good shape”

He finally apologised to his Australian fans and thanked the people of Twitter for their kind words.

By Anna O'Donoghue

