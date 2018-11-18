Father of Harry Potter actress makes final appeal for US votes

By Louise Walsh

The dad of Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, who plays Luna Lovegood, has made a final appeal to all ex-pats in America to vote for his daughter, as she competes in the all-important final of Dancing With The Stars US on Monday night.

Donal Lynch, from Termonfeckin, Co. Louth is asking the Irish public to contact their relatives and friends in the US, urging them to vote for daughter Evanna in the 27th season of the popular ABC show.

He's even roped in his native county and contacted the All-Ireland winning hurling Limerick team who are currently in Boston, for their support.

Evanna (aged 27), who is teamed with professional dancer Keo Motsepe will battle it out for the coveted mirrorball trophy against American model Alexis Ren, US actor Milo Manheim and radio presenter Bobby Bones.

Evanna and her dancing partner Keo.

Ahead of Monday night's show in Los Angeles, Donal is hoping to boost the popular vote for his daughter by asking people to contact everyone they know in America and ask for their support.

"You can only cast your vote in America and most people have relatives or friends there so I'm hoping they might send a quick message, asking them to vote for Evanna tomorrow night," he said.

"For the final, you can only vote by registering online with ABC and votes can only be cast during the show, which airs from 5-7pm Pacific (Los Angeles) time or from 8-10pm on the east coast."

Donal, his wife Marguerite and their son Patrick are in LA for the final and have described their reception as 'amazing.'

"They were amazing back home before they left, but even here the feedback has been flabbergasting.

Evanna's parents Donal and Marguerite

"Evanna was even in the Post Office over here yesterday and someone came up to her and said if she didn't win, they would be protesting.

"She's in great form and is as calm as you like. She said that you learn to cope with nerves and stress.

"She's really looking forward to it."

Evanna is best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter but Donal says that dancing was her first love.

"Dancing was her first love before acting. When she was little she absolutely loved ballet dancing and used to take dance lessons in the Little Duke Theatre in Drogheda.

"She did try to get into dance schools in London but to no avail. But she's living her dream now in the show and loving it.

"Evanna is a real go-getter and this show is really bringing out the colour and personality in her dancing.

Evanna with her parents Donal and Marguerite

"This show has really raised her profile over here. She was the underdog in the show at the start so it's a real rags to riches story of sorts.

"We've had so much support so I'd like to take the opportunity on behalf of Evanna and my family to thank each and every one for really getting behind us.

"I don't know where we got Evanna from," he joked before adding, "I feel very privileged to have her as my daughter."

"Win or lose, she's a winner to us anyway but this is the final throw so please, if you know anyone in the US, ask them as the Irish saying goes, to vote early and vote often."