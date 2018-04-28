Father-and-son singers get Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell has rewarded a father-and-son singing duo with the golden buzzer after their emotional performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

Tim Goodacre, 43, and son Jack, 12, from Norwich, performed a track they have composed together, called The Lucky Ones, while playing their guitars.

The rendition earned them a standing ovation from Cowell and his fellow judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden – before Cowell gave them a place in the live shows.

Judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Walliams with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Peter Byrne/PA)

Upon hearing the news and being covered in gold confetti, Tim lay down on the ground while Jack burst into tears.

Cowell, who is father to four-year-old son Eric, told them: “You are special, that was fantastic, just magic.

Simon Cowell and son Eric Cowell (Ian West/PA)

“I love that song. It reminded me a bit of my boy. That was a moment, so pure, so great.”

Holden added: “I was a mess throughout the whole thing,” while Dixon said: “You are by far the coolest father and son act we have ever had.”

Walliams, who is also a father to four-year-old Alfred, said: “I’m a dad and it was wonderful to see a father and son with this very special connection.”

Saturday night’s show also saw comedy magician Mandy Muden, from London, take a place in the next round of the competition with her act, which landed her four yeses from the judges.

Walliams praised her saying: “I don’t get why you’re not already a comedy superstar,” while Dixon told her: “I think you’re a genius. It’s so great to see a female comic up there doing her thing.”

Also sailing through to the next round was Latin ballroom duo Lexie and Christopher, both 10, from Manchester and Sheffield, who showed off their moves to Meghan Trainor’s song Dear Future Husband and were praised by Dixon as “little superstars”.

They will be joined by Maltese singer Amy Marie Borg, 16, whose performance of Nella Fantasia earned her three yeses, and fantasy illusionists Magus Utopia, who dazzled the panel with their mysterious performance.

Magus Utopia (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Also landing four yeses were singers The Ratpackers – made up of Dennis DeMille, 51, and Marvin Muoneke, 22 – who delivered a crowd pleasing rendition of New York New York, and alien dance group Baba Yega.

Not so lucky were Mongolian singer Bat-Erdene Nyamdavaa and stand-up comedian Martin Westgate, who left disappointed.

Bat-Erdene Nyamdavaa (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Variety performer Jon Davison, 55, from London, was also unlucky and got four nos from the judges, as did dance act Humanimals and a seven-piece American style-tribal belly dance group from Berkshire.

Jadoo’s Jingles were unsuccessful (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.