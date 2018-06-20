Fans react as Michael B. Jordan takes centre stage in new Creed II trailer

MGM have released a first look at a determined Michael B. Jordan in Creed II.

Tessa Thompson stars alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jordan in the Steven Caple Jr-directed sports drama, out this Autumn.

The sequel to the Rocky spin-off comes three years after the first film, directed by Ryan Coogler.

The intense two-minute trailer shows Apollo Creed’s son Adonis training tirelessly in preparation for the fight of his life.

Mentored by Rocky Balboa, Creed will face Ivan Drago’s son in the ring more than thirty years after Drago killed Apollo during a match.

Set to Kendrick Lamar track DNA, the clip had fans riled up and ready to watch.

User CourtK wrote: “Creed 2 trailer gave me chills omg can’t wait to see.”

April said: “The last 20 seconds of the #CreedII trailer literally made me audibly gasp.

“How dare you, @stevencaplejr?! I need to see this movie NOW. There will be no Thanksgiving dinner until I’ve seen it.”

BBBBBIIIISSSSSSHHHHHHHHHH THE LAST 20 SECONDS OF THE #CreedII TRAILER LITERALLY MADE ME AUDIBLY GASP.



Frederick Joseph tweeted: “Oh, Creed 2 looks lit”.

User Joss write: “The new trailer for the @creedmovie with @michaelb4jordan looks insaaaaane!!”

Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris and Andre Ward also star in the film, out in November.

