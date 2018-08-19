Fans love Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian’s cute Twitter exchange

Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian West have been showing each other some love on Twitter – and fans are thrilled.

Their exchange started when Kardashian West, 37, shared a video of herself listening to Grande’s new album Sweetener.

The pop star, 25, saw her post and tweeted: “First of all …………… ur the prettiest person i’ve ever seen @KimKardashian.”

first of all ............... ur the prettiest person i’ve ever seen @KimKardashian https://t.co/aZlzY2csx3 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 18, 2018

Kardashian then replied: “OMG babe.

“Sweetener is on repeat!”

OMG babe 💕 Sweetener is on repeat! https://t.co/K0cXuawOo9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 19, 2018

Fans loved the conversation, with many branding the ladies “Legends” and “Queens”.

“Ariana saying to Kim Kardashian that’s she’s the prettiest person she’s ever seen. We love woman supporting other womans :,),” said one person.

Ariana saying to Kim Kardashian that’s she’s the prettiest person she’s ever seen. We love woman supporting other womans :,) — ❥ Isabel (@buterarosess) August 18, 2018

“Kim is a Ariana fan. I’m shook,” said another.

Kim is a Ariana fan. I’m shook — cardi d (@AllHailDaBooty) August 19, 2018

Sweetener is Grande’s fourth album and her first following the terror attack at her Manchester Arena concert in May last year, which killed 22 people.

The album includes singles No Tears Left To Cry and God Is A Woman, and sees her working with the likes of producers Pharrell Williams and Max Martin. Grande also collaborates with rappers Nicki Minaj and Missy Elliott.

- Press Association