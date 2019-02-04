Fans left unimpressed by Maroon 5’s Super Bowl half-time show

Fans were left unimpressed by Maroon 5’s Super Bowl half-time show, with one branding it the “worst ever”.

The band was joined on stage by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as the New England Patriots took on the Los Angeles Rams. Maroon 5’s Super Bowl half-time show has been panned by fans (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Despite Maroon 5 performing some of their biggest hits, including She Will Be Loved, Girls Like You and Sugar, as well as Scott treating viewers to a rendition of his track Sicko Mode, fans called the show “bland”.

The NFL UK Twitter account asked fans for their thoughts on the show, tweeting: “Where does that rank for you guys?”

The replies section was quickly flooded by fans calling it one of the worst half-time performances in Super Bowl history.

Worst. Halftime show . Ever... truely awful — Paul White (@Paul_1966) February 4, 2019

The single worst performance in super bowl history — Lee (@LeeHolder_) February 4, 2019

All time Worst ever half time show — Victor (@curtiz58) February 4, 2019

Probably the worst I’ve seen since 🙈 — Sam (@ChiefB86) February 4, 2019

54th out of 53. — Proudy (@RProud89) February 4, 2019

Usually the Super Bowl half-time show, which is watched by millions of fans around the globe, is considered one of the most coveted gigs of the year, however this time around the NFL’s ongoing dispute with exiled quarter-back Colin Kaepernick has led to calls for a boycott.

According to reports in the US, Rihanna turned down the chance to perform to show solidarity with Kaepernick, who is without a team after kneeling during the pre-game national anthem in protest at alleged police brutality against people of colour.

Previous half-time performers include some of the biggest names in music, such as Prince, The Rolling Stones and Beyonce.

- Press Association