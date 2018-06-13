Fans left singing the praises of 80's band, A-ha, after last nights gig in Cork
13/06/2018 - 10:38:00Back to Music Showbiz Home
80's pop band, A-ha, played a blinder of a gig last night at ‘Live at the Marquee’ in Cork if the reaction of delighting concert goers on Twitter is anything to go by.
The iconic band, known for songs such as ‘Take on me’ and ‘Hunting high and low’ came in for plenty of praise after the gig.
Thanks to @aha_com for a fantastic night #LiveAtTheMarquee #Cork. Please visit again soon. @aikenpromotions pic.twitter.com/GIi5wKGrnu— Anne Harrington Rees (@Ravens_W) June 12, 2018
Some have been lifelong fans.
I fell in love with A-ha when I was 9. Tonight I finally got to see them, 30+ years later 🤩 what an amazing night @aha_com @LATMofficial #cork pic.twitter.com/HZYdrDwoAU— 𝕊𝕦𝕤𝕒𝕟𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕙𝕪 ❤️🔺 (@SusanBurkeTrehy) June 12, 2018
Others had been counting down the days until the band took to the stage.
It’s been ...— Dr Judith Butler (@Dr__Jude) June 12, 2018
15 years
7 months
25 days ago
since @aha_com played in Ireland!
Tonight is the 1st time the amazing trio play in Cork!
We are in for a massive treat! ❤️❤️❤️
Some were waiting their entire life to see the band live.
Waiting over 30 years to see them live. Roll on June 12th the Marquee Cork. 😃— Seamus Kennedy (@SeamusKennedy16) June 2, 2018
For many, the band reminded them of simpler times.
We’re waiting! A looooong time since the 80s when I had to persuade my Mum that my very first album purchase was a good idea! @aha_com #cork #marquee #LiveAtTheMarquee @aikenpromotions #RememberWhen you knew all the words! #IKnowAllTheWords!! #80smusic pic.twitter.com/i088OeuBd2— Geraldine Lavin (@GeraldineLavin) June 12, 2018
Safe to say, next time the band return to Cork they won’t have any trouble selling tickets.
Join the conversation - comment here