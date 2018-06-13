Fans left singing the praises of 80's band, A-ha, after last nights gig in Cork

Back to Music Showbiz Home

80's pop band, A-ha, played a blinder of a gig last night at ‘Live at the Marquee’ in Cork if the reaction of delighting concert goers on Twitter is anything to go by.

The iconic band, known for songs such as ‘Take on me’ and ‘Hunting high and low’ came in for plenty of praise after the gig.

Some have been lifelong fans.

Others had been counting down the days until the band took to the stage.

Some were waiting their entire life to see the band live.

For many, the band reminded them of simpler times.

Safe to say, next time the band return to Cork they won’t have any trouble selling tickets.
KEYWORDS: Live at the Marquee, Cork, A-ha, Music, Festival

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz