Fans left singing the praises of 80's band, A-ha, after last nights gig in Cork

80's pop band, A-ha, played a blinder of a gig last night at ‘Live at the Marquee’ in Cork if the reaction of delighting concert goers on Twitter is anything to go by.

The iconic band, known for songs such as ‘Take on me’ and ‘Hunting high and low’ came in for plenty of praise after the gig.

Some have been lifelong fans.

I fell in love with A-ha when I was 9. Tonight I finally got to see them, 30+ years later 🤩 what an amazing night @aha_com @LATMofficial #cork pic.twitter.com/HZYdrDwoAU — 𝕊𝕦𝕤𝕒𝕟𝔹𝕦𝕣𝕜𝕖𝕋𝕣𝕖𝕙𝕪 ❤️🔺 (@SusanBurkeTrehy) June 12, 2018

Others had been counting down the days until the band took to the stage.

It’s been ...

15 years

7 months

25 days ago

since @aha_com played in Ireland!

Tonight is the 1st time the amazing trio play in Cork!

We are in for a massive treat! ❤️❤️❤️ — Dr Judith Butler (@Dr__Jude) June 12, 2018

Some were waiting their entire life to see the band live.

Waiting over 30 years to see them live. Roll on June 12th the Marquee Cork. 😃 — Seamus Kennedy (@SeamusKennedy16) June 2, 2018

For many, the band reminded them of simpler times.

Safe to say, next time the band return to Cork they won’t have any trouble selling tickets.