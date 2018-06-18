Fans in shock after watching penultimate episode of Westworld season two

Fans were left in shock after watching the penultimate episode of Westworld season two.

Based on Jurassic Park creator Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, the sci-fi series is set in a Wild West-themed amusement park, where wealthy guests enact their fantasies with realistic robots called hosts.

Sunday’s episode, titled Vanishing Point, had a focus on the personal life of Ed Harris’s character The Man In Black, which was previously unexplored.

Flashbacks gave viewers a glimpse into events a year before the main storyline of Westworld and looked at his failing marriage to his depressed wife, played by Sela Ward.

The show ended on a dramatic moment between Harris’s character and his daughter Emily, portrayed by Katja Herbers, leaving fans stunned.

Alongside a Gif of a woman waving her finger, one fan wrote on Twitter: “@WestworldHBO every time I think I might have an idea of what the end game is…you go and say… (no).”

@WestworldHBO every time I think I might have an idea of what the end game is...you go and say: pic.twitter.com/NjmuceJMon — Cards That Matter (@cardsthatmatter) June 18, 2018

Another posted an animation of a woman holding her head and screaming with the words: “Me the entirety of tonight’s #Westworld.”

One viewer wrote: “Me after that #Westworld episode….” accompanied by a Gif showing her disbelief.

Another simply said: “Jesus Christ @WestworldHBO… See ya next Sunday.”

The final episode of Westworld season two, titled The Passenger, will air on June 24.

- Press Association