Fans given fresh glimpse at Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Fans have been given a fresh look at Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming mystery crime drama Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The film centres on the Manson Family murders in the late 1960s and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a faded TV actor, Brad Pitt as his stunt double and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Tate, a pregnant Hollywood actress married to director Roman Polanski, was one of five people murdered by a cult led by Charles Manson in August 1969.

On Friday, DiCaprio shared new pictures from the film with his 28.5 million Instagram followers.

The first showed DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, introducing Pitt’s Cliff Booth to his agent Marvin Schwartz, played by Al Pacino, at Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill.

In another DiCaprio is seen leaping from the back of a truck holding a shotgun while filming scenes for a show called The FBI while a third shows him in a 1960s TV show.

Acclaimed director Tarantino was six years old and living in Los Angeles at the time of the murders. He has worked on the screenplay for five years.

His previous films include Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be released July 26.

