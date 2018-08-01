Fans get first look at new Terminator film

Terminator fans have been given their first look at the new movie, which sees Linda Hamilton return to the franchise after 27 years.

The first look image tweeted by Paramount Pictures shows the actress back in character as Sarah Connor, clutching a gun as she strides towards the camera with cast members Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis.

Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2018

Hamilton, 61, played the heroine in the original film in 1984 and reprised the role in the 1991 sequel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also returning for the as-yet-untitled film, currently in production and being directed by Tim Miller.

The film, a sequel to James Cameron’s original Terminator movies, will open in UK cinemas in November 2019.

- Press Association