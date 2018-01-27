Fans excited and disappointed as Britney Spears at 3Arena sells out in 10 minutes

Back to Showbiz Home

Tickets to Britney Spears’ Dublin gig sold out in just 10 minutes this morning.

The singer will play the 3Arena on August 20.

Fans who managed to get their hands on tickets cannot control their excitement

Disappointed punters are calling on the singer to add a second date to the Irish leg of her tour
KEYWORDS: Britney Spears, Dublin, Tour

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz