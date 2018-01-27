Fans excited and disappointed as Britney Spears at 3Arena sells out in 10 minutes

Tickets to Britney Spears’ Dublin gig sold out in just 10 minutes this morning.

The singer will play the 3Arena on August 20.

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨



Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2



Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

Fans who managed to get their hands on tickets cannot control their excitement

IM SEEING @britneyspears ON MY BIRTHDAY IN DUBLIN WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE 💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uk6zAqafsk — nicole (@_xswiftlyirish) January 27, 2018

When you manage to get Britney Spears tickets for Dublin in August! pic.twitter.com/v1BCLvTjKF — Root O Loot (@rootoloot) January 27, 2018

My childhood is now complete 🙌🏼 Got tickets to see @britneyspears in Dublin 🙈 #itsbritneybitch pic.twitter.com/EB0HPctOaD — Michelle Corrigan (@xx_shell) January 27, 2018

IM GOING TO SEE @britneyspears IN DUBLIN!!!! STANDING TICKETS!!! MY HEART!!! — Dave. (@DavidSmurph_B) January 27, 2018

I got tickets for Britney Spears in Dublin ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RfisYx8VAy — Davy Hackett (@davy_hackett) January 27, 2018

I GOT MY BRITNEY SPEARS TICKETS FOR DUBLIN !!!!!!!!!!!!! #BRITNEYBITCH — Deirdré Boyle (@Deirdrexo) January 27, 2018

Disappointed punters are calling on the singer to add a second date to the Irish leg of her tour

Add another Dublin date

Add another Dublin date

Add another Dublin date

Add another Dublin date

Add another Dublin date

Add another Dublin date — Stephen O’Reilly (@stephenoreilly_) January 27, 2018

@britneyspears please add more dates in Dublin we cant get tickets 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QNqH5LkQ8P — Ta (@YoSoyTa_) January 27, 2018

@britneyspears DUBLIN needs a SECOND TOUR DATE. Ticketmaster fucked us over. Tickets sold out in .00000000001 of a second can you please add a second date you have the demand :(#brineyspears #pieceofme #ticketmasterireland #pieceofmetour #pieceofmedublin #dublin — alexlidehall (@alexlidehall) January 27, 2018

ADD ANOTHER DUBLIN DATE @britneyspears! 🇮🇪🇮🇪 — KN (@knuge_) January 27, 2018