Fans divided as Kim and Kourtney lock horns

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians were divided after Kim and Kourtney were involved in a furious bust-up in the season premiere of the family’s reality TV show.

Viewers were left stunned as the pair ripped into each other in a row over scheduling a photoshoot.

Kim, 37, said Kourtney, 39, is “the least exciting to look at” in the family, which includes their younger sisters Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20.

In response, mother-of-three Kourtney accused the family of being “disgusting”.

Fans who watched the season 15 premiere responded on Twitter to say whose side they were taking.

Many accused Kourtney of not doing more to make time for the photoshoot.

I am so on @KimKardashian team!! Its one day that @kourtneykardash had to switch her kids schedule. Really??? Come on!! It’s a family picture with everyone!! Making memories. #KUWTK — Cynthia Cruz (@cruzcynthia49) August 6, 2018

I’m usually team Kourtney but I’m totally Team Kim on this one #KUWTK — Karli (@Karrrrli) August 6, 2018

#TeamKim all the way!!!! @KimKardashian #KUWTK you are a hard working BOSS MOM!!! We all can see it! If Kourtney doesnt wanna be around her "disgusting"family then she should cut her finanical ties with the show and work!! — Simmi (@simm_che) August 6, 2018

But others sided with Kourtney and accused her sisters of picking on her.

Team kourtney. They always picking on her 🙄🙄🙄 #kuwtk — cierra roberts (@cierra_rx) August 6, 2018

@kourtneykardash is BY FAR the most interesting to look at and the best Kardashian #TeamKourtney #caseclosed #KUWTK — Erin 🍍 (@erinngleasonn3) August 6, 2018

I mean @kourtneykardash is the oldest and you respect that. So shame on her sister. #KUWTK15 #TeamKourtney — AARlCA (@AARlCA_BRITTANY) August 6, 2018

@kourtneykardash don’t stop being you! Family fight. We also should not allow being talked down to like that. Worse on national television! #TeamKourtney — Why I Am (@james_YIAM) August 6, 2018

Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in the UK on August 12.

- Press Association