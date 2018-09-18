Fans disappointed by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh’s Emmys defeat
Fans were left disappointed after Killing Eve star Sandra Oh missed out on an Emmy to The Crown’s Claire Foy.
Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama series for her role in the BBC America show, in which she plays an MI5 officer who is chasing an assassin.
But the gong went to British actress Foy, who during her acceptance speech said: “This wasn’t supposed to happen! Sandra Oh, I just love ya.”
Fans of former Grey’s Anatomy star Oh share their disappointment on Twitter.
And just like that, with Sandra Oh's loss, the #Emmys are officially canceled. pic.twitter.com/8dTeHVcECY— Giselle Valdez (@itsgissel) September 18, 2018
Every Asian watching the #EMMYS after not hearing Sandra Oh name called as the winner. pic.twitter.com/J9dK9kbySr— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) September 18, 2018
i wasted 2 hours of my life to watch sandra oh lose #Emmys pic.twitter.com/MVYZC95V1b— leeah 🚨 (@leelee1931) September 18, 2018
How do you not give that to Sandra Oh? pic.twitter.com/4kACN2dXHV— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2018
They really did my girl Sandra Oh dirty like that!? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1zpUrLB0Cw— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) September 18, 2018
There is only one winner for me. Sandra Oh. #Robbed. #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/eAGgvGJ8bZ— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) September 18, 2018
Oh trended on Twitter after she arrived at Monday’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles with her parents.
Speaking on the golden carpet, Oh’s mother, Young-Nam Oh, said she was “so proud” of her daughter.
She then leaned in to give the actress a kiss on the cheek, leading Oh to say, “Oh my god, that happened on film!”
