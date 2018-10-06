Fans confused as Drake waves Ireland flag in support of UFC star Conor McGregor
06/10/2018 - 03:34:34Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Drake waved an Ireland flag as he supported Conor McGregor at the fighter’s weigh-in ahead of a highly anticipated bout this weekend.
McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on Saturday in what is being billed as the biggest battle in UFC history.
As McGregor and his opponent faced off for a ceremonial weigh-in on Friday night, Drake was spotted draped in an Ireland flag on stage before embracing the Irish fighter.
A picture posted to the official UFC Twitter account later showed the Canadian rapper posing alongside McGregor.
💔 Drake & Mystic Mac | 🇨🇦 and 🇮🇪 team up at #UFC229 weigh-ins pic.twitter.com/0HGl9Lyrnn— UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2018
McGregor also shared an image of the pair together.
The 6 God and The 12 animal! pic.twitter.com/S1KfNlwam3— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 6, 2018
The surprise partnership sparked confusion on Twitter, with one fan calling it “the most random thing you will see all day”.
Drake on his 18th nationality— Pito (@BetsyDeSauce) October 6, 2018
drake gonna release a new song rapping in an Irish accent smh.— white dolemite 🐃 ⚜️ (@MacAnndrais) October 6, 2018
Where in Ireland is Toronto 🤔 @Drake #UFC229— Big G 🇬🇧 (@RFCGW) October 6, 2018
@Drake is the ultimate groupie#mcgregorvskhabib— The Bucket Up Podcast (@BucketUpPodcast) October 6, 2018
He gonna write a song like
"This girl I love, I-wish
Mcgregor got me feeling I-rish"#Drake voice. pic.twitter.com/7HX1QfCkNk
The most random thing you will see all day. #McGregor #drake pic.twitter.com/E2RTjEjPy3— Chad (@Chad7x) October 6, 2018
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here