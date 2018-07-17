Fans are loving Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the new Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

An official trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic has been released and fans are very excited.

Bohemian Rhapsody will explore Freddie Mercury's (Rami Malek) life throughout the career of the band, from the lowest moments to the highest heights.

The highly anticipated movie is due out in November but fans are already loving what they see.
By Greg Murphy

