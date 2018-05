Fancy a walk on the cobbles? Coronation Street set to open for tours

Fans of Coronation Street will have the chance to wander the soap’s famous cobbles as the TV set is opening to the public.

From May 26th, guided tours will operate throughout the year on Saturdays on the external sets of the programme at MediaCityUK in Manchester.

Fans will be able to see the cobbled Coronation Street set, as well as Rosamund Street and the new extended Victoria Street set, which was unveiled in March and includes a tribute to the Manchester terror attack victims.

The tours of the set will last about 90 minutes (ITV)

Continuum Attractions, which will run the tours, said they will last approximately 90 minutes and will be packed with stories of filming and secrets from the soap, as well as photo opportunities.

Juliana Delaney, chief executive of Continuum Attractions, said: “It is with great pride we announce our operation of guided tours round the Coronation Street external sets at MediaCityUK from later this month.

“The show has such an extraordinary connection with their fans all across the world, we’re delighted some will be lucky enough to now follow in the footsteps of their favourite characters and walk down those famous cobbles.”

John Whiston, managing director continuing drama and head of ITV in the North, added: “Turning the corner and stepping out on to the most famous TV street in the world never gets old, even after working here as long as I have.

“I still get such a massive thrill.

“To be able to now share Coronation Street with the most important people on the show – our audience – is very exciting and I hope they soak it all in and enjoy it as much as we do.”

Tickets will go on sale from May 3 and will cost £35 including booking fee.

- Press Association