Fancy a free lift home from Other Voices in Dingle this weekend?

Heading to Other Voices this weekend? Fancy a free lift from the festival to get you safely home?

Heineken Live Your Music is offering a free shuttle bus to safely transport music fans attending Other Voices back to their accommodation.

Before we start, we wanted to extend our thanks to Dingle & everyone on the peninsula for hosting us this weekend. We're so excited to be back for a 17th year in this magical part of the world. 💜 #OtherVoices pic.twitter.com/8rm9VtoiWw — Other Voices (@OtherVoicesLive) November 30, 2018

The bus will make a total of eight journeys over the course of the weekend where it will be stopping in local towns popular for B&Bs amongst festival goers.

The bus route was put in place by Heineken Live Your Music to offer a solution to the annual struggle festival goers face with trying to get home once the music ends each night to the far-flung corners of the Dingle peninsula.

Dervla Arthurs, Brand Manager, Communications & Sponsorships, HEINEKEN Ireland said:

“Other Voices is one of the most magical music experiences Ireland has to offer and we are delighted to be involved this year.

We wanted to ensure that our role truly added value to those attending and discovered from speaking to past attendees that the only pain point of the festival is finding your way home as taxis are limited in the area.

"We are looking forward to closing off the year on a high.”

Heineken Live Your Music Free Shuttle Bus Details

COLLECTION AND DROP OFF POINTS:

1 THE COURTHOUSE PUB, THE MALL

2 BROIGÍN B&B

3 AN PLAYFIELD (BALLYDAVID)

4 OLD PIER GUEST HOUSE (BALLYDAVID)

5 THE COASTGUARD HOUSE (BALLYDAVID)

6 DINGLE PENINSULA HOTEL

7 TIG BHRIC (BALLYFERRITER)

8 CEANN SIBEAL (BALLYFERRITER)

9 AN PORTÁN (DUNQUIN)

10 FIONN TRÁ COTTAGES (VENTRY)

11 VENTRY

DATE AND TIMES:

30 NOV: 12PM, 1.30AM, 3.15AM

1 DEC: 12PM, 1.30AM, 3.15AM

2 DEC: 12PM, 1.30AM

- Digital Desk