Fair City's Jenny Dixon engaged to Limerick TD

Fair City actress Jenny Dixon and Limerick TD Tom Neville are engaged.

The happy couple announced the news on social media today with Jenny saying it was "an unbelievably magical day".

Tom popped the question in Sorrento, Italy where they are enjoying a holiday.

Jenny, who plays Kerri-Ann on Fair City, is beaming in a series of photos that she posted to Instagram.

"Crying and smiling! My soulmate and best friend, you're gorgeous and I can't wait to be your wife," she captioned the photos.

Fine Gael TD Tom said that he was "so happy and bowled over" that she said yes.

The pair began dating in December 2016.

Among those congratulating the newly engaged couple were Dave O Sullivan who plays Jenny's on-screen husband and the Minister for Health, Simon Harris.

Congratulations to Jenny and Tom!
By Michelle McGlynn

