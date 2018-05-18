‘Extraordinary’ to watch Meghan Markle get married – former Suits co-stars

Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars have expressed their delight at being asked to attend her wedding to Prince Harry, and have spoken of her “great match” with the royal.

Suits cast members Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman have confirmed they will be guests at the ceremony in Windsor on Saturday.

Appearing on American talk show Today, which was filmed live from Windsor, Torres joked that she was “still reacting” about being invited to the big day.

“This is an incredible step in her life, and so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.” Meghan Markle’s @Suits_USA castmates talk about being invited to the #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/eC8yhokQOS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2018

Asked if she was shocked, the US actress, who plays lawyer Jessica Pearson in the legal drama series, said: “I mean, I was.

“You hope, and I hope nothing but the best for them, this is an incredible step in her life, so to bear witness to that is extraordinary.”

Rafferty, who plays legal secretary Donna Paulsen in the show, joked that “doves flew out” of the envelope when she received her invitation.

Torres and Rafferty said they were aware of Ms Markle’s relationship with Harry in the earlier days of their romance, but that they knew “very little” at the time.

“We knew she was excited and there was reason to keep it close to the vest,” Torres added.

“They’re a great match.” The @Suits_USA cast talks about the moments when they found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dating pic.twitter.com/b6qMagLBTf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2018

Hoffman, who plays lawyer Louis Litt in Suits, said that he “got the news quite early” about his friend and colleague’s relationship with Harry.

He said: “I got the news early and I was like, ‘you have got to be kidding me?’ And it was both of us in the trailer like, ‘oh my God – you’re dating a prince!’

“And then I told her to take it slow, to be careful.”

#today A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 18, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Ms Markle recently ended her time on Suits after seven seasons playing paralegal Rachel Zane, after retiring from acting.

In her final episode of the seventh series, she was seen marrying love interest Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

Adams is also in the UK and is thought to be attending the wedding.

- Press Association