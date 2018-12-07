Extra date added for Hugh Jackman - both on sale today

Tickets for Hugh Jackman's concert have yet to go on sale but an additional date has already been added due to the huge demand for tickets.

As part of his first ever world tour The Man. The Music. The Show. the Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer announced he would play Dublin's 3 Arena on 30 May 2019.

An extra date has been added on May 31.

The concert will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination.

Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale this morning at 9am.

Time to start hitting that refresh button - these tickets are going to sell fast.