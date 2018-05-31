Extra DART services laid on for Malahide Castle concerts

Six extra DARTS and a private bus service have been organised to bring people back to Dublin city after five concerts at Malahide Castle.

LCD Soundsystem, Kodaline, Gorillaz, Liam Gallagher and Chic will play the venue in North County Dublin on five dates in June starting from next Tuesday.

Gorillaz are one of the acts set to play Malahide Castle in June

Up to 80,000 people are expected over the course of the gigs and people are being urged to use public transport.

Superintendent Gerry Donnelly has this advice:

"Malahide is well serviced by bus services and by the DART service.

"In addition to that, most peoples primary concern is how will they get away from the concert in the evening time.

"In conjunction with Irish Rail and the concert promoters additional services have been laid on - from Irish Rail - to bring people back into the city centre from Malahide.

"Private bus operators have been engaged again."

- Digital Desk