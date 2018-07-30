Excited for the Love Island final? Here’s a sneak peek:

After eight weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, only four couples remain for the final of Love Island 2018.

Following Alexandra and Alex’s exit last night, Wes and Megan, Jack and Dani, Paul and Laura and Josh and Kaz will now battle it out to take home the crown for 2018.

As they prepare to leave the villa for the final time, the remaining Islanders reflect on what the journey has meant to them.

Laura remarks:

No matter what happens I already feel like I’ve won just being in the final with the couples that I’ve got around me, the friends that I’ve got around me, and meeting Paul’s just like the cherry on top of the cake

Wes meanwhile asserts:

I didn’t even realise how much this would mean to me until I got here. This has been the best Summer ever. This has been the best experience ever. And I’ve met the best girl ever. It’s just been one bundle of the best

A baffled Jack meanwhile proclaims:

I just sell stationery. Loads of pens, any type you want. And I’m actually in the Love Island 2018 final. What?

As they prepare for their last evening together in the villa, word reaches the Islanders that the Love Island Summer Ball awaits them:

Islanders, tonight you will all attend the Love Island 2018 Summer Ball. It’s now time to brush up on your dance moves. #hipsdontlie #savethelastsalsa

The Islanders get their own crash course in salsa dancing, courtesy of two specialist salsa performers.

For a rhythmically challenged Megan, it’s a daunting prospect:

“I’ve finally got a boyfriend who fancies me, if there’s anything I don’t want to do in front of him, it’s attempt to dance.”

Following the salsa dancing, the girls are whisked out of the villa to try on ball dresses:

Girls, it’s now time to go dress shopping. Please get ready to leave the villa #yassqueen #sayyastothedress

With both the boys and girls now suitably attired, and having spent the afternoon working on their declarations of love, the Islanders come together for the Summer Ball, with each girl’s entrance sparking a jaw dropping reaction from the boys.

Assembled together and with the champagne corks popping, Josh proposes a toast:

“Guys we all look great. Thank you guys first of all for making my time in here unbelievable. I couldn’t have wished to have this journey with a better group of people. I know we’ve made friends for life both boys and girls. Cheers to the final.”

One by one, the couples then stand opposite one another and make their declarations of love and let’s just say there are a few tears.

