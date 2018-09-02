Ex-Towie star Amy Childs posts cute picture to announce baby’s arrival

Reality TV star Amy Childs has shared a cute picture while announcing the birth of her son.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Childs, 28, posted a picture of the sleeping tot on her Instagram page, snuggled up in blankets.

She wrote: “My beautiful son.

My beautiful son 💙 Welcome to the world darling …. 👶🏼 Born Saturday 1st September 4.12am 💙 A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Sep 2, 2018 at 1:29am PDT

“Welcome to the world darling… Born Saturday 1st September 4.12am.”

It is the second child for the Essex TV personality and model, who was an original cast member in Towie, appearing for the first two series in 2010 and 2011.

She has a one-year-old daughter called Polly with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, and her new addition is with her new partner, Ritchie.

My partner and I are delighted to announce that polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister Into the world 👶🏼💙💗 We are beyond excited! #babynumbertwo #halfwaythere Image copyright @jamesrudland Make up @jadeewen_mua Hair @iamjamesjohnson A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Apr 8, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Childs, who has also appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and The Jump, revealed she and Ritchie were expecting their first child together in April.

- Press Association