Ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate tells Ashley Roberts to ‘crush it’ in Strictly final

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton has wished Strictly Come Dancing finalist and ex-bandmate Ashley Roberts luck before the final.

The American pop star and dancer told 37-year-old Roberts, with whom she performed with between 2003 and 2010, to “crush it” in a motivational post.

She hailed the vocalist’s “tough and elegant” appearance, adding that she was grateful the British public had had a chance to see “what kind of material” Roberts was made of.

I could say I am proud but I’m more grateful ppl have had a chance to see just what kind of material she is made of! Tough n elegant. You can try and unravel but it comes right back together again. Looking forward to watching you shine @iamashleyroberts gonna crush it!!! 💃🏼🎯🎉 pic.twitter.com/8fD1TnEXw7 — Melody Thornton (@MelodyThornton) December 15, 2018

The 34-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I could say I am proud but I’m more grateful ppl have had a chance to see just what kind of material she is made of! Tough n elegant.

“You can try and unravel but it comes right back together again. Looking forward to watching you shine Ashley Roberts gonna crush it!!”

She also posted a video of Roberts and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev’s highlights from the BBC One show.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6.30pm on BBC One.

- Press Association