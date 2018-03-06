Ewan McGregor meets Winnie The Pooh in first Christopher Robin teaser

The first teaser trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin has landed, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell.

The brief clip from the live action film shows the Trainspotting star as a grown-up Christopher Robin being told by his boss, played by Mark Gatiss, that he needs to sack people.

As he worries about it in a park he is surprised when he is joined by Winnie The Pooh, whom he tells: “I’ve cracked.”

The Hundred Acre Wood is opening up to our world. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Disney's #ChristopherRobin.

The bear replies: “I don’t see any cracks, a few wrinkles maybe.”

The film is directed by Marc Forster and stars Atwell as Robin’s wife Evelyn.

Jim Cummings lends his voice to Winnie the Pooh, Chris O’Dowd to Tigger, Brad Garrett to Eeyore and Toby Jones as Owl.

Nick Mohammed will voice Piglet, Peter Capaldi is Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo takes on Kanga.

The film is due for UK release on August 2018.