Evicted stars re-enter Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of final

The Celebrity Big Brother finalists will be reunited with the evicted housemates before the end of the series.

Former residents of the reality show house – including Rachel Johnson, Amanda Barrie and India Willoughby – will re-enter the compound as part of a task in footage that will air on Thursday’s episode.

Jess Impiazzi will be left in tears as she is reunited with friend Ashley James, while Ginuwine will tell James he did not like watching her get close to Andrew Brady after he was evicted.

There will also be an emotional reunion between Brady and drag queen Courtney Act, who leaves a lipstick imprint on his face before he leaves again.

During the episode, the house will descend into chaos when a group of male strippers enter for a surprise wake-up call to the soundtrack of Ginuwine’s hit Pony.

While Wayne Sleep dances along, lifting up his top, and the other housemates enjoy the spectacle, Ann Widdecombe is visibly horrified and retreats to the bedroom to put a towel over her head.

Widdecombe, Impiazzi, Sleep, Shane Lynch or Shane Jenek – also known as Courtney Act, will be crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother during the live final on Friday.

The show continues on Channel 5 at 9pm.