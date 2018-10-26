It has been 15 years since the teenage witch Sabrina was on our TV screens.

But now she’s back for the a new Netflix series in which she is already aware of her impressive magical powers, and as her 16th birthday approaches, she has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends.

Her name is Sabrina Spellman. pic.twitter.com/GawkzVHz1t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) October 3, 2018

Here is everything you need to know about Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

1) The new Sabrina may look familiar Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina (Netflix)

While Melissa Joan Hart made the role of Sabrina Spellman famous in the 90s sitcom, a new actress is taking her place for the update.

And you might just recognise her face. Kiernan Shipka won over fans all over the world with her portrayal of Sally Draper in Mad Men, the daughter of Jon Hamm’s mysterious ad man Jon.

2) It’s much darker than the 90s version (Netflix)

Based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, things can get pretty scary and gory.

Some have compared it to Buffy The Vampire Slayer, rather than the old Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.

But Shipka said: ” Some of those more horrific scenes are the more fun to shoot!”

3) The aunts are back Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis (Netflix)

Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda, played by Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea respectively, were beloved characters in the 90s show, and they are back in the new series.

This time they will be played by Miranda Otto, who you might recognised from Homeland, and Lucy Davis, who is still best known for playing the beloved Dawn Tinsley in The Office.

4) There is also a new family member Chance Perdomo as Ambrose (Netflix)

Joining the gang is a new member of the Spellman family, Sabrina’s British cousin, Ambrose, who is played by Chance Perdomo.

A pansexual warlock, he’s been placed under house-arrest by the Witches Council, and is forbidden from leaving the funeral home where he lives with the Spellman women.

Shipka says: “This show is going to be great for young girls, and young men, and young people however they choose to identify,”

“There’s a character for everyone in this show, and I think it’s going to make a lot of people feel more understood and seen, which I think is incredibly valuable.”

5) The central romance will lead to drama Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle (Netflix)

Sabrina’s high school sweetheart, Harvey Kinkle, might also be a recognisable face.

He’s played by Ross Lynch, the lead singer of R5 and star of the Disney Channel show Austin & Ally.

He says: “I think Roberto [series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] saw a bit of me in Harvey.

“So when it comes to playing Harvey, I just try to give him as much of that as I can, and then really just be true to whatever the scene demands.

“I like Harvey a lot, I do. He’s very sweet. And he’s got good intentions.

“Obviously they have a deep love for each other and I don’t think that’s ever going away, but I think that, just given the nature of the show, complications will arise between them, inevitably.”

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina launches on Netflix on October 26.- Press Association