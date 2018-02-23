Everything we know about Kylie Jenner’s new make-up collection dedicated to her daughter Stormi

While Kylie Jenner continues to keep us on tenterhooks by sharing only the tiniest slivers of information about baby Stormi – “she looks just like me when I was a baby,” is the latest Twitter comment that got us saying ‘aww’ – the 20-year-old has revealed all about her latest cosmetics collection, which was in fact inspired by her new daughter.

Called the Weather Collection, this is a BIG range that’s quite the departure from the reality star turned make-up mogul’s usual nudes and naturals aesthetic – and it looks incredible. Here’s everything we know so far…



⚡️ The Weather Collection ⚡️ Launching Feb 28 3pm pst. Check out my stories to see a closer look 💛 @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 22, 2018 at 3:34pm PST

Kylie is famous for her matte liquid lip kits but the Weather Collection features three new matte lipsticks in traditional bullet form. Nova and Cosmic are subtle brownish shades but Nightfall, a jet black, is the darkest Kylie Cosmetics lip shade we’ve seen yet.

3 new traditional matte lipsticks: Nova, Nightfall and Cosmic 💄 #WeatherCollection Coming Feb 28 pic.twitter.com/7gHH4OyjtY — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) February 23, 2018

However, those who prefer a shimmery lip are catered for with Flash Glitter Gloss, a gorgeous holographic mauve.

Flash Glitter Gloss, an ultra-pigmented, lustrous gloss that slides smoothly onto the lips and is packed with ultra reflective glitter! 🌟⚡️#WeatherCollection pic.twitter.com/vDyfWlTZlb — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) February 23, 2018

To complement the shimmery lip, there are four liquid eyeshadows called Glitter Eyes which look highly pigmented when swatched on Kylie’s arm.

The collection includes two eyeshadow palettes. The first, Calm Before the Storm, comes with 10 cute pastel shades, half matte and half with a shimmer finish.

The Eye of the Storm palette is a much more dramatic affair with black, indigo and dark green shades offset with silver, peach and a very sunny yellow.

Eye of the Storm Palette 🌩 A bold mix of soft mattes and glittery metallics. #WeatherCollection coming February 28 pic.twitter.com/l0ZcUPd3pY — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) February 23, 2018

We know Kylie loves a super-bright highlight and with this collection that comes in the form of Lightning Bolt Ultra Glow, a golden loose powder highlighter.

Create a beautiful, all-over glow with our new Lightning Bolt Ultra Glow ⚡️ #WeatherCollection 🌟 Coming February 28 pic.twitter.com/6ZJxr2CoqW — KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) February 23, 2018

Fans are loving the new products with many already clamouring to get their hands on the goods when they’re released next week.

I’m totally obsessed with the Weather Collection! I think it’s definitely one of my favorites 🙌 @KylieJenner — Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) February 22, 2018

Seriously, @KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics is going to break my bank account when that weather collection drops. Pray for me. 🙏 — Kelsie (@kelsiet06) February 23, 2018

There’s no news on prices yet but given all the hype around baby Stormi and the reaction to the collection on social media, we predict some of these new products won’t be in stock for long. So set your alarm and head to the Kylie Cosmetics website on February 28 if you don’t want to miss out.