Ever dreamed a dream to see Les Misérables? It's coming to Dublin

The world's longest-running musical is coming to Dublin!

It has been announced that Les Misérables will tour the UK and Ireland with our capital being one of the stops.

Les Mis will be on at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from December 5, 2018 until January 12, 2019.

The show inspired by the Victor Hugo novel will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time in almost 10 years.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 12 at 9am - prepare the barricade!