Eva Longoria shares photo of newborn son

New mum Eva Longoria has said she is grateful for her “little blessing of a human”, as she gave fans a peek at the baby.

The former Desperate Housewives star and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed son Santiago on Tuesday June 19.

The actress, 43, has now posted an adorable black and white image of the newborn’s tiny feet on Twitter.

Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! 🙏🏻 Pepe & I want to thank all the nurses at @CedarsSinai who took such great care of us. I love this pic as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby! #BabyBaston pic.twitter.com/kUs5gOr8nV — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 25, 2018

Longoria married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.

