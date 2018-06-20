Eva Longoria shares baby joy as son Santiago arrives

Eva Longoria and her husband, Jose Baston, have welcomed their first child together.

The former Desperate Housewives actress said they are “so grateful for this blessing” as they shared their baby news.

She told Hola! USA magazine that they have called their son, who was born on Tuesday, Santiago Enrique Baston.

World exclusive! Say hola to #EvaLongoria’s son Santiago Enrique Bastón! 💙 ¡Eva Longoria ya es mamá! 🙌🏻 En exclusiva mundial para #HOLAUSA Eva comparte la primera foto de su bebé. Todos los detalles en nuestra web. Link en bio y stories. #itsaboy #congrats #babynews #socute #PepeBastón Foto: @usahola A post shared by HOLA! USA (@usahola) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Longoria, 43, also posed for a picture with her newborn for the Spanish language publication.

Throughout her pregnancy, the actress has been keeping her fans updated with her progress, showing off her baby bump.

Black & White mood ⚫️⚪️ Happy Friday y’all! #StillWaitingForHimToArrive #FBF A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jun 1, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

The Hollywood star married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.

- Press Association