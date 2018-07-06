Eva Longoria gives fans new peek at baby Santiago

Eva Longoria has given fans another look at her newborn son Santiago.

The Desperate Housewives star and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed son Santiago on Tuesday June 19.

She shared a photograph on Instagram of herself cradling the baby in a sling and wrote: “Morning cuddles with this angel are the best.”

Longoria married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.

They announced the birth of their child on June 21 when Longoria said she wanted to draw attention to the parents and children who have been separated at the US-Mexico border.

She wrote: “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border.

“Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.

“Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them.

“That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families. #KeepFamiliesTogether”

- Press Association