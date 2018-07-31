Eva Longoria and her newborn son appear on US magazine cover

Eva Longoria has introduced her newborn son to the world.

The 43-year-old Desperate Housewives star and her husband, businessman Jose Baston, welcomed Santiago in June and now he has appeared waving hello on the cover of Hola! USA magazine.

Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture!Thanks to @usahola & @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! #HOLAUSA

💇🏻‍♀️: @kenpaves

💅🏼: @beautybyelan

👗: @charroxstylist pic.twitter.com/NJLInzIGVR — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) July 31, 2018

Longoria tweeted a picture of the cover along with the words: “Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world! Couldn’t wait to share this picture!Thanks to @usahola & @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son.”

In an interview with the magazine, the star said of becoming a mother: “It’s magical. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”

Longoria married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.

They announced the birth of their child on June 21 when Longoria said she wanted to draw attention to the parents and children who have been separated at the US-Mexico border.

She wrote: “In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border.

“Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.

“Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them.

“That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families. #KeepFamiliesTogether”

While Santiago is Longoria’s first child, Baston has three children from a previous marriage.

- Press Association