Ethan Dolan ‘somehow fine’ after motorbike accident
US YouTube star Ethan Dolan has said he is “somehow” fine after being involved in a motorbike accident.
Ethan is one half of The Dolan Twins.
He said on Twitter: “I got into a pretty f***** motorcycle accident … I’m completely fine. Somehow.
“I realise no matter your ability, anything can happen … Enjoy everyday and just be grateful to be here.
Not riding again, don’t worry lol I’m very much over it— Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) August 5, 2018
His brother Grayson wrote: “He’s fine he just scared his brother … me…
“Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened. Love you E.”
- Press Association
