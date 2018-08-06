Ethan Dolan ‘somehow fine’ after motorbike accident

Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home

US YouTube star Ethan Dolan has said he is “somehow” fine after being involved in a motorbike accident.

Ethan is one half of The Dolan Twins.

He said on Twitter: “I got into a pretty f***** motorcycle accident … I’m completely fine. Somehow.

“I realise no matter your ability, anything can happen … Enjoy everyday and just be grateful to be here.

His brother Grayson wrote: “He’s fine he just scared his brother … me…

Grayson Dolan’s Twitter post (Grayson Dolan/Twitter)

“Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened. Love you E.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, World, Showbiz, Dolan, UK, Dolan Twins, Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz