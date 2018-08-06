Ethan Dolan ‘somehow fine’ after motorbike accident

US YouTube star Ethan Dolan has said he is “somehow” fine after being involved in a motorbike accident.

Ethan is one half of The Dolan Twins.

He said on Twitter: “I got into a pretty f***** motorcycle accident … I’m completely fine. Somehow.

“I realise no matter your ability, anything can happen … Enjoy everyday and just be grateful to be here.

Not riding again, don’t worry lol I’m very much over it — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) August 5, 2018

His brother Grayson wrote: “He’s fine he just scared his brother … me…

Grayson Dolan’s Twitter post (Grayson Dolan/Twitter)

“Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened. Love you E.”

