Entertainer Barry Chuckle to be remembered at stadium funeral

The funeral of veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, will take place today in the UK.

The 73-year-old, real name Barry Elliott, died on August 5 after finding fame performing alongside his brother Paul Elliott.

The funeral for Barry will take place at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott (PA)

The stadium is the home of Rotherham United football club, of which Barry and Paul were honorary life presidents.

A statement from the Elliott family said: “As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium.

“There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned!”

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott with the Special Award at the EA Bafta Kids Awards (PA)

Veteran entertainer Barry Elliott found fame alongside his brother Paul as one half of the Chuckle Brothers in BBC comedy show ChuckleVision, which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009.

In an emotional tribute to Barry, Paul said he is “totally devastated at the death of my brother, partner and my very best pal”.

- Press Association