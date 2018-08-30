Enrique Iglesias calls his twins ‘tough to entertain’ as he shares sweet video

Enrique Iglesias jokingly called his twins “tough to entertain” as he shared a rare video of his eight-month-old children.

The singer and his tennis player partner Anna Kournikova welcomed Nicholas and Lucy in December last year.

On his Instagram page, the Spanish star, 43, shared a video with his 13 million followers showing him running backwards and forwards while the giggling babies turned their heads to watch.

Tough audience to entertain 😂🦃 A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

The clip was captioned: “Tough audience to entertain.”

In July, Kournikova, 37, posted a picture of the twins wearing World Cup t-shirts.

The Russian former athlete shared a snap of the babies each wearing a football shirt of their parents’ countries as Russia took on Spain in the football tournament.

🇷🇺❤️🇪🇸 #россия #españa #мирдружбажвачка A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jul 1, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

The adorable image showed Kournikova with a baby in each arm, with Nicholas in a blue top and Lucy in white.

- Press Association