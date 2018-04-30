Enrique Iglesias bringing greatest hits tour to Dublin

Multi-awarding international icon Enrique Iglesias will be returning to Ireland this October.

He will perform in the 3Arena on October 21.

Iglesias has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, released ten studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations, and is a multiplatinum artist in almost every country around the world.

Tickets for Enrique Iglesias live at 3Arena cost from €89.50 including booking fee and facility fee and go on sale Friday, May 4 at 9.30am.

Digital Desk