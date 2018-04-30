Enrique Iglesias bringing greatest hits tour to Dublin
Multi-awarding international icon Enrique Iglesias will be returning to Ireland this October.
He will perform in the 3Arena on October 21.
#UK & #Ireland!!! Can't wait to be back! #London Oct.19 #Dublin Oct. 21 #Glasgow Oct. 23 #Manchester Oct. 26 #Birmingham Oct. 27 Tickets on sale this Friday May 4th at 9:30am (local time). pic.twitter.com/jTzgIPtOMZ— Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) April 30, 2018
Iglesias has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, released ten studio albums plus two greatest hits compilations, and is a multiplatinum artist in almost every country around the world.
Tickets for Enrique Iglesias live at 3Arena cost from €89.50 including booking fee and facility fee and go on sale Friday, May 4 at 9.30am.
