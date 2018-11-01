Ennis-based cave diver will play himself in new movie about Thai cave rescue

Ennis based cave diver, Jim Warny will play himself in a new movie about Thai cave rescue.

Warny, who is originally from Belgium, flew out to assist in the mission after an appeal from Thai authorities on Facebook.

'The Cave' will retell the gripping story of when 12 young boys and their football coach became trapped in a flooded cave earlier this year.

However, thanks to a rescue team of 13 international cave divers, including Warny, and five Thai Navy SEALs, they were finally rescued on July 10 following a dramatic operation.

The world watched and held its breath as efforts to save the team proved extremely difficult, and one rescuer sadly lost his life.

Shannon Airport will also feature in the movie as scenes will be filmed at the airport on Sunday, recapturing the moment the diver was reunited with his family

Speaking ahead of the film crew’s arrival, Shannon Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy said:

We’ve had many great homecomings here in recent years but having an opportunity to honour Jim Warny back in July was truly special. The fact that a film is now being made to commemorate his bravery and that of all of those involved, is a wonderful tribute to a selfless man who risked his own life to save the lives of those children and their coach

“To have someone living here in Clare involved in this incredible rescue is a tremendous source of pride for us all and we are delighted that the story will now be captured on film for future generations.”