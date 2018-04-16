Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella call time on relationship

Professional wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say “I do.”

Bella tweeted Sunday that they have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.

The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago on live TV during a wrestling match.

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.

Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like Trainwreck and the new R-rated comedy Blockers.

Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called Total Bellas with her twin sister, Brie.

Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.