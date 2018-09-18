Emmy winners at a glance

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles and produced a host of memorable moments.

Game Of Thrones made a winning return following a year’s absence while British stars including Claire Foy and Matthew Rhys also won.

Below is a list of the main award winners:

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler (Barry)

Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Bill Hader (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Merritt Wever (Godless)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special – William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror episode USS Callister)

Charlie Brooker, left, and William Bridges were among the British winners (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie – Darren Criss (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage with his award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Foy (The Crown)

Outstanding Limited Series – The Assassination 0f Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Drama Series – Game Of Thrones

- Press Association